Oppenheimer Raises AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $120.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APP. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.71.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $112.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.46.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $11,273,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,049,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,598,695.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 844,768 shares of company stock worth $77,003,802. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

