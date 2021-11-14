Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oscar Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.67.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

NYSE OSCR opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $52,094.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 125,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.