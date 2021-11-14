Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Shares Down 18.6%

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) dropped 18.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 35,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 208,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

About Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF)

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.