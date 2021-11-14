Paloma Partners Management Co Has $226,000 Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,604,000 after buying an additional 51,084 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,887,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,175,000 after buying an additional 721,470 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,387,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,894,000 after buying an additional 87,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,285,000 after buying an additional 24,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,995,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De acquired 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $99,974.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,971.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.03. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 76.75%.

BHE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

