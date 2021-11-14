Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 16,609 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 442,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 16,609 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $209,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $383.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $419.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.58. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.65 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total transaction of $406,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,146 shares of company stock valued at $5,896,697. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

