Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 10,611 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.29% of Fiserv worth $202,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,560 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,987,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Fiserv by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 19,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,340,429. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average of $110.73.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

