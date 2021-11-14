Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,169,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,395 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $172,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE A opened at $160.88 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.19 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.