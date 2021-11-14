Park City Group (PCYG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 18.90%.

Park City Group stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.30 million, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Park City Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Park City Group worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

