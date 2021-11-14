Park National Corp OH Decreases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Kroger were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Kroger by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 303,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 87,242 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $42.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.59.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

