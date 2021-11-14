Park National Corp OH Has $903,000 Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Yum China were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 129.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $54.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.53 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.