Park National Corp OH Increases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,722 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,559 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $108,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 20.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,478,979 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,121,000 after buying an additional 246,229 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 74.9% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 30,897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,419 shares of company stock valued at $745,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.