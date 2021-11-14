Park National Corp OH Sells 525 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 87.9% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $599,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 39.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $260,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.44. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.74 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

