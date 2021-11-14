Paul Mcnab Sells 8,830 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Mcnab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $75,149.48.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at $424,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 684,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

