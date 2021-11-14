Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Paychex reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Paychex stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $124.60. 729,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.83. Paychex has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $125.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

