PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.78.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Johnson Rice cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

PDCE stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.31. 441,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,183. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 137.34 and a beta of 3.23. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,959 shares of company stock worth $1,243,814. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 73.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,247 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 122.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after buying an additional 605,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 212.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after buying an additional 595,725 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

