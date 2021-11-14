Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

PEB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 682,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,350. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -1.44%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 21,146 shares of company stock valued at $523,844 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

