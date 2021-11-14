Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) in a report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S4 Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 875 ($11.43).

LON:SFOR opened at GBX 673 ($8.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 783.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 680.03. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 878 ($11.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -149.56.

In related news, insider Scott Spirit acquired 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,770.66 ($25,830.49). Also, insider Paul Roy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90), for a total value of £834,000 ($1,089,626.34).

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

