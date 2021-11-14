Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised B&M European Value Retail to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered B&M European Value Retail to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 584 ($7.63).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 599.40 ($7.83) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 588.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 570.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of £6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.04. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 645.25 ($8.43).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.