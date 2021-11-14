Penobscot Wealth Management Acquires 902 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Penobscot Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Lear comprises approximately 1.6% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Lear by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Lear by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Lear by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Lear by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lear by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

NYSE:LEA opened at $183.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $135.71 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.83.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

