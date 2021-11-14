Penobscot Wealth Management Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.7% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $2,050,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.30 and a 200-day moving average of $141.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.59 and a 52-week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

