Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will announce $6.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.41 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $5.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $25.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.24 billion to $25.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.69 billion to $29.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,708,000 after buying an additional 264,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,676,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 140,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,081,000. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

PAG traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.16. 221,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,367. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $114.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

