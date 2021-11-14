Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Christine R. Vlahcevic Sells 2,989 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE PFGC opened at $46.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 141.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $607,152,000 after purchasing an additional 353,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $173,248,000 after purchasing an additional 599,197 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

