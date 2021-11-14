Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group NV develops innovative therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders, specialty products for surgical indications and nutritional products. The advanced technologies of the Company include innovative and validated platforms for the production of protein therapeutics, technology and processes for the purification and formulation of its products. Its primary product Ruconest (R) is a recombinant human C1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema in the European Union countries, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Pharming Group NV is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.10 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Pharming Group stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Pharming Group has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $569.55 million, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.62.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

