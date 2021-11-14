Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.210-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. 232,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,162. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of research firms recently commented on PECO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.86.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

