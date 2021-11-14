Piper Sandler Raises Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $85.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
BROS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.50.
BROS opened at $62.06 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $19,884,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $2,522,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.
