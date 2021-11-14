Piper Sandler Raises Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $85.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BROS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.50.

BROS opened at $62.06 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $19,884,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $2,522,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

