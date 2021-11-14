Piper Sandler Trims Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Target Price to $72.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

BYND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $85.15 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 41.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

