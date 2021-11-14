Piper Sandler Weighs in on Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Piper Sandler currently has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACB. CIBC upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.59.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$10.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.55. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$7.47 and a twelve month high of C$24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.62 million.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

