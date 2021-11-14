Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Pitney Bowes has decreased its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years. Pitney Bowes has a payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE PBI opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 2.54.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The business had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pitney Bowes stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Pitney Bowes worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

