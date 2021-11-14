Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Pizza Pizza Royalty stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
