Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pizza Pizza Royalty stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded on April 4, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

