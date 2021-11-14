PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PJSC Tatneft stock opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09. PJSC Tatneft has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $51.68.

Get PJSC Tatneft alerts:

About PJSC Tatneft

Tatneft PJSC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; Petrochemicals; and Banking. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, extracts, and sells crude oil.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for PJSC Tatneft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJSC Tatneft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.