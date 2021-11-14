Playcent Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $143,633.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00051514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.64 or 0.00220799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00085921 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,626,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

