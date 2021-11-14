Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Shares of PLZ.UN opened at C$4.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$467.21 million and a PE ratio of 9.64. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.45 and a 12-month high of C$4.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.97.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.