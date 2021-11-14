Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Raised to $48.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.54 target price for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plug Power by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

