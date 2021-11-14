Pluton Price Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Pluton has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $328,290.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pluton coin can now be purchased for about $5.99 or 0.00009205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pluton has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00051713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.13 or 0.00218552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00085613 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pluton is plutus.it

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

