POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

POINT Biopharma Global stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 188,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,643. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

