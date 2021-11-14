Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Raymond James

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on POSH. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners lowered Poshmark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Poshmark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.10.

Get Poshmark alerts:

NASDAQ POSH opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -12.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. Equities analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,530,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 60,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $1,725,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,949.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.