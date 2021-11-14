Power Ledger (POWR) Trading 4.5% Lower This Week

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $133.42 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00051289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.51 or 0.00220665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00086093 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger's total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger .

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

