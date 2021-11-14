PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is based in FOLSOM, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of PWSC opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,073,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,009,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,776,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,922,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

