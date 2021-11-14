Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.83.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. Premier has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,451,000 after acquiring an additional 111,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 15.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,255,000 after acquiring an additional 854,141 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,642,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,710,000 after acquiring an additional 208,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 53.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Premier by 225.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,637,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,766,000 after buying an additional 1,828,412 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

