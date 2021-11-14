Presidio Management Group X. Ll Sells 34,000 Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 34,000 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of EFTR stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.13.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. On average, equities analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EFTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.