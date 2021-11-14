Presidio Management Group X. Ll Sells 34,000 Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 34,000 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of EFTR stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.13.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. On average, equities analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About eFFECTOR Therapeutics
Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc
See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.