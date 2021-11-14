Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.930-$3.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

PBH stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,020. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

