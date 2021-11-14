Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 415,086 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 13.37% of Clearwater Paper worth $64,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLW. UBS Group AG grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 412.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,056,000 after acquiring an additional 29,010 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 27.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE CLW opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a market cap of $652.25 million, a P/E ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 1.23. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $45.81.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.
About Clearwater Paper
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
