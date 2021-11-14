Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 415,086 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 13.37% of Clearwater Paper worth $64,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLW. UBS Group AG grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 412.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,056,000 after acquiring an additional 29,010 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 27.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLW opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a market cap of $652.25 million, a P/E ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 1.23. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $450.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

