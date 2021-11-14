Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,952,572 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 100,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in HP were worth $58,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 25.3% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,754 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 31.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

NYSE HPQ opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,562 shares of company stock worth $6,237,949. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

