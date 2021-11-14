Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.70% of J & J Snack Foods worth $56,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 12.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 71.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 30,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 46.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $154.85 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.27 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.