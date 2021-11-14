PRIZM (PZM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,782.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. PRIZM has a market cap of $16.19 million and approximately $18,782.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002078 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000128 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,897,632,181 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

