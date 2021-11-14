Professional Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,585 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 3.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

