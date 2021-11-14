Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 7.5% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,973.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,012.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,835.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,634.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

