Professional Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 364,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,969 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises about 2.8% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $18,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $56.12 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.