Professional Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.3% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,992.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,845.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,672.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,020.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,074 shares of company stock valued at $510,888,230 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

