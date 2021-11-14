Project TXA (TXA) One Day Volume Tops $1.12 Million

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. In the last week, Project TXA has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $9.25 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.60 or 0.00005591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00072375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00074298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00096673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,379.20 or 0.99949587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.82 or 0.07110231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Buying and Selling Project TXA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project TXA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project TXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

